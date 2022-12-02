Marion Linn-Mar slides past Dubuque Wahlert in fretful clash 60-57

Marion Linn-Mar posted a narrow 60-57 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa girls basketball action on December 2.
The last time Dubuque Wahlert and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 61-56 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.