 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Linn-Mar slides past Dubuque Wahlert in fretful clash 60-57

  • 0

Marion Linn-Mar posted a narrow 60-57 win over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa girls basketball action on December 2.

The last time Dubuque Wahlert and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 61-56 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News