Marion Linn-Mar sews up Dubuque Senior 54-52

With little to no wiggle room, Marion Linn-Mar nosed past Dubuque Senior 54-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Had this been a prize fight, the Rams would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 27-25 lead on the Lions.

Marion Linn-Mar broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-37 lead over Dubuque Senior.

The Rams turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Lions put the game on ice.

