Marion Linn-Mar pushes over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-47

Marion Linn-Mar trucked Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on the road to a 57-47 victory on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with January 21, 2022 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waterloo West on January 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
