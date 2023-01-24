Marion Linn-Mar earns solid win over Iowa City 68-49

No quarter was granted as Marion Linn-Mar blunted Iowa City's plans 68-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Iowa City and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with February 22, 2022 at Iowa City High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on North Liberty on January 17 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap.
