Marion Linn-Mar earns solid win over Cedar Rapids Xavier 57-45

Marion Linn-Mar tipped and eventually toppled Cedar Rapids Xavier 57-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on December 3, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waverly-Sr and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on December 3 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
