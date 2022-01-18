Marion Linn-Mar delivers smashing punch early to dump Dubuque Hempstead 77-45

Marion Linn-Mar handled Dubuque Hempstead 77-45 in an impressive showing during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 7, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 11 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
