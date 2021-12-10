Marion Linn-Mar cancels check from Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 37-23

Marion Linn-Mar put together a victorious gameplan to stop Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 37-23 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Lions opened with a 14-2 advantage over the J-Hawks through the first quarter.
The Lions' shooting moved to an 18-11 lead over the J-Hawks at halftime.
Marion Linn-Mar's upper hand showed as it carried a 23-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 4, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Muscatine and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Iowa City on December 3 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
