Marion gallops past Dyersville Beckman 59-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Marion spurred past Dyersville Beckman 59-41 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Solon and Marion took on Manchester West Delaware on January 15 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For more, click here.
