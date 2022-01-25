 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion finds a way to knock off Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 72-52

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's quick advantage forced Marion to dig down, but it did to earn a 72-52 win Tuesday during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 17, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against West Branch and Marion took on Solon on January 18 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap

The Mustangs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over the Wolves as the first quarter ended.

Marion fought to a 36-21 half margin at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's expense.

Marion took control in the third quarter with a 54-44 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

