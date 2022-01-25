Marion finds a way to knock off Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 72-52

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's quick advantage forced Marion to dig down, but it did to earn a 72-52 win Tuesday during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Mustangs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over the Wolves as the first quarter ended.
Marion fought to a 36-21 half margin at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's expense.
Marion took control in the third quarter with a 54-44 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.
