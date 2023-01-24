Marion earns solid win over Solon 68-58

Marion put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Solon in a 68-58 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Solon, as it began with a 13-6 edge over Marion through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans constructed a bold start that built a 33-25 gap on the Wolves heading into the locker room.

Solon had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Marion 44-41.

The Spartans had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wolves won the session and the game with a 27-14 performance.

