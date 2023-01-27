Marion comes to play in easy win over Manchester West Delaware 74-46

Marion offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Manchester West Delaware during this 74-46 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.
The last time Marion and Manchester West Delaware played in a 55-52 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Marion faced off against Independence and Manchester West Delaware took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 20 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For more, click here.
