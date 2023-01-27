Manly Central Springs takes victory lap past Rockford 53-12

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Manly Central Springs' performance in a 53-12 destruction of Rockford in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Manly Central Springs and Rockford squared off with January 28, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on January 17 at Manly Central Springs High School. Click here for a recap.
