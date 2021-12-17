Manly Central Springs smashes through Rockford 45-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Manly Central Springs broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 45-14 explosion on Rockford on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 11, Rockford faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on December 7 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.
