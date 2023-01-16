Manly Central Springs rides the rough off Buffalo Center North Iowa 44-30

Manly Central Springs put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Buffalo Center North Iowa in a 44-30 decision in Iowa girls basketball action on January 16.
The last time Manly Central Springs and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 33-24 game on January 17, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For results, click here.
