 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manly Central Springs rides the rough off Buffalo Center North Iowa 44-30

  • 0

Manly Central Springs put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Buffalo Center North Iowa in a 44-30 decision in Iowa girls basketball action on January 16.

The last time Manly Central Springs and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 33-24 game on January 17, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News