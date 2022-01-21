Manly Central Springs nets nifty win over Nashua-Plainfield 44-40

Manly Central Springs posted a tight 44-40 win over Nashua-Plainfield during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Huskies controlled the pace, taking a 25-17 lead into halftime.
Conditioning showed as Manly Central Springs outscored Nashua-Plainfield 27-15 in the final period.
In recent action on January 6, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 11 at Rockford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
