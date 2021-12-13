Manly Central Springs finds small margin for win in tilt with Lake Mills 41-40

Manly Central Springs topped Lake Mills 41-40 in a tough tilt in Iowa girls basketball on December 13.
In recent action on December 7, Manly Central Springs faced off against Greene North Butler and Lake Mills took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on December 7 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lake Mills constructed a bold start that built a 19-17 gap on Manly Central Springs heading into the locker room.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 24-21 in the last stanza.
