Manly Central Springs dims lights on Greene North Butler 46-18

Greene North Butler had no answers as Manly Central Springs compiled a 46-18 victory on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Manly Central Springs and Greene North Butler played in a 34-24 game on December 7, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Manly Central Springs faced off against Riceville and Greene North Butler took on Northwood-Kensett on January 10 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For results, click here.
