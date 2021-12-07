Manly Central Springs collects victory over Greene North Butler 34-24

Manly Central Springs notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Greene North Butler 34-24 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on November 30, Manly Central Springs faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler took on Northwood-Kensett on November 30 at Northwood-Kensett High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.