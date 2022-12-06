Manly Central Springs busts Greene North Butler 66-34

Greene North Butler got no credit and no consideration from Manly Central Springs, which slammed the door 66-34 on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Manly Central Springs and Greene North Butler faced off on December 7, 2021 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.