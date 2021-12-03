Loges clutch free throws spur Indians past Cardinals in OT

Even Colette Loges knew it was the right move.

She was 0-for-6 from the free throw line in regulation on Friday night. The Forest City freshman point guard was fouled in the overtime period in a one score contest.

"Me and Shae expected it," Loges said. "We knew we had to relax."

Relaxation led to the following: Swish, swish.

Those two free throws turned a one-possession game into a two-possession game and that was the difference in the Indians 49-44 road triumph over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to remain unblemished.

"My teammates really helped me out and they were positive," Loges said. "My head was in a better place."

Those two makes from the free throw line was the first time Forest City (4-0, 2-0 TOI-West) converted both free throws. It went 7-of-29 from the foul line.

And still came out on the winning side.

"If you'd look at that stat alone, I don't know how you win that ballgame," Forest City head coach Matt Erpelding said. "Defense is our thing. Did we deserve to win that game? I think we did by our effort."

How it got to an extra four minutes was due to a steal and layup by the Cardinals senior and William Jewel recruit Chloe Frank that tied the game at 42. She had a look from the corner as the regulation buzzer sounded, but it bounced off the back rim.

"They did a really good job frustrating Chloe," GHV head coach Matt Frank said.

Shae Dillavou tied it at 44 after she converted her sixth second half field goal. After being held to one point in the first half, she made all six of her shots in the second to lead them in scoring with 13 points.

"It is just establish her inside," Erpelding said. "We knew they'd be triple teaming her."

On a missed 3-pointer by Reagan Helgeson, Jaden Jerome was in the right place at the right time for the offensive rebound and layup to give Forest City the 46-44 lead that it wouldn't relinquish.

Jerome finished with 12 points and Helgeson chipped in 10.

"Our team works really well together," Loges said. "I'm really proud of us. I think if we keep pushing, we'll be really good this year."

It was a back and forth affair for most of the night. Each side went on their respective runs at certain points to spread the margin.

GHV ran off the first nine points in the second quarter and led by five at the break. Forest City responded with the opening six points in the third to lead by one.

"Tonight was really, really ugly on the offensive end," Erpelding said. "Our defense won it and we're lucky and fortunate to get out of here with a win."

Much of the second half, the Cardinals took quick shots in their possessions and came up empty handed numerous times. They went 3-of-19 from beyond the arc.

"Personally, I did take a couple quick 3s," said sophomore Jenna Pringnitz, who paced GHV with 12 points. "I do think we could've slowed it down a little bit more."

Fellow sophomore Gretta Gouge finished with 10 points. Chloe Frank and Liz Richardson, the two tallest players in the Cardinals lineup, battled with foul trouble and constant defensive pressure.

"We didn't get settled in anything offensively," Coach Frank said.

Erpelding stated after the West Fork win on Monday he would see where his team was at after the end of the week. Turns out, the Indians are still perfect.

"We finished the week pretty good," he said. "That locker room right now was celebration because we won, but it was all about what we did wrong that put us in situations to fail.

"If we come out and learn from mistakes, this will be a really huge game."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

