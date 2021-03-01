Lock down defense pushes Clear Lake girls over Waukon in quarterfinal action

They say the best offense is a good defense.

And the Class 3A, No. 2 Clear Lake girls basketball team did plenty of defending in Monday night’s quarterfinal game against Waukon in Des Moines.

The Lions held the Indians to just five points in the second quarter, three points in the third and four points in the fourth in a 45-24 win. The win advances Clear Lake to its second consecutive state semifinal game.

"The girls did a great job with our game plan," Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. "I think they only had six points in the paint in the first half and in the second half they only got two. I think that was the difference."

The Lions and Indians battled defensively in the first half. Midway through the first quarter, the two teams were tied at 7 points apiece. Waukon sophomore Jayden Knox hit an NBA-range 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Indians up, 12-11, after one quarter.

The solid defense continued in the second quarter. Clear Lake senior forward Chelsey Holck hit a 3-pointer to put the Lions up, 21-17, with over two minutes left in the half. The two teams locked down for the rest of the half, as the score remained the same heading into the break.