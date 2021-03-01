Lock down defense pushes Clear Lake girls over Waukon in quarterfinal action

They say the best offense is a good defense.
And the Class 3A, No. 2 Clear Lake girls basketball team did plenty of defending in Monday night’s quarterfinal game against Waukon in Des Moines.
The Lions held the Indians to just five points in the second quarter, three points in the third and four points in the fourth in a 45-24 win. The win advances Clear Lake to its second consecutive state semifinal game.
"The girls did a great job with our game plan," Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. "I think they only had six points in the paint in the first half and in the second half they only got two. I think that was the difference."
The Lions and Indians battled defensively in the first half. Midway through the first quarter, the two teams were tied at 7 points apiece. Waukon sophomore Jayden Knox hit an NBA-range 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Indians up, 12-11, after one quarter.
The solid defense continued in the second quarter. Clear Lake senior forward Chelsey Holck hit a 3-pointer to put the Lions up, 21-17, with over two minutes left in the half. The two teams locked down for the rest of the half, as the score remained the same heading into the break.
The Lions opened up the third quarter by scoring four straight points and forcing Waukon to call a timeout. Clear Lake’s defense was even better in the third quarter. After scoring 12 points in the first quarter, the Indians went cold against the Lions. The team in white led, 32-20, heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The Lions were able to extend their lead in the fourth quarter and coast to the victory.
"I think our confidence is really high, more than any other year," Smith said. "They know our half court defense is really good. We all have different pieces on the defensive end that we're really good at."
Senior center Kaitlyn Vanderploeg led the Lions with 12 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Darby Dodd also had 11 points for Clear Lake.
The Lions will play against the winner of Unity Christian and Roland-Story at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Des Moines.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.