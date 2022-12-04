Lisbon earns stressful win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 38-35

Lisbon found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 38-35 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Lisbon faced off on January 4, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.