Lions fall in regional final, bring back key players for 2022-23

There was a theme surrounding Clear Lake's girls basketball team on Saturday night. The Class 3A 10th-ranked Lions couldn't convert at times in their regional final.

And fourth-ranked Estherville Lincoln Central made them pay.

Clear Lake, even during its 9-0 run in the opening quarter, missed some shots and it couldn't trim the lead under nine in the fourth quarter in its 56-41 season-ending loss to ELC at Algona High School.

"They had a little more offensive firepower than we did," Lions head coach Bart Smith. "We missed some scoring opportunities in that first quarter. We were getting great looks by the basket, we just didn't capitalize.

"If you don't capitalize on those good teams, they will eventually take advantage of it and they kind of did."

The Lions (18-5) won the rebounding battle by 15 and shot on par with ELC, both clipping at 42 percent. Two noticeable difference stood out.

The Midgets went 8-of-19 from beyond the arc and 20-of-33 from the free throw line. Conversely, Clear Lake was 4-of-5 from downtown and went to the charity 15 times, making seven free throws.

"They're just as good defensively as they are offensively," Smith said of ELC. "They guarded us really tight. We got the ball inside a few times and I think we could have attacked that maybe a little bit better throughout the second half."

ELC led by two after the first quarter, six at the half and double digits after three quarters. It forced Clear Lake into 21 turnovers and came away with 12 steals.

"Our girls never gave up," Smith said.

It marked the ninth straight trip for the Lions to the regional final, but it didn't end in another trip to Wells Fargo Arena.

That doesn't take away from Smith calling this season for the Lions a roaring success which included another North Central Conference title and their two seniors – Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss – being named unanimous first team all-conference players.

"I thought this group has been one of the most close-knit teams we've had in awhile," Smith said. "They all seemed to enjoy each other. Nobody rode with their parents, everybody was on the bus. They enjoyed those small moments being on the team.

"Sometimes that can get a little foggy at times."

Ainley and Theiss leave as a pair of accomplished players for Clear Lake. Both recorded over 400 career points with Ainley getting to more than 700. They have been integral parts to the programs success.

The duo combined for 26 points in their final game in a Lions jersey.

"There were times in that game Saturday where without her mindset of being the scorer, she just knows when to take over," Smith said of Ainley. "Emily Theiss, her role didn't change. She became a really good basketball player."

Those two, plus Autumn VanHorn, Ashlyn Fread and Layne Lester, all depart the program due to graduation. Still, Clear Lake's cupboard is far from bare.

Starters Jordan Mayland and Xada Johnson will be back as will juniors Brooklynn Eden and Annika Nelson, who each recorded double digit starts. Bench pieces Ava Richtsmeier and Reese Brownlee could see an increase in minutes.

Add in the introduction to a shot clock and the Lions will look different next season.

"We like the group we have, we're always going to be able to add some pieces throughout the year," Smith said. "We're going to try and make better basketball players, make better athletes."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

