Letts Louisa-Muscatine trips Riverside Highland in tenacious tussle 41-35

Letts Louisa-Muscatine derailed Riverside Highland's hopes after a 41-35 verdict in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Riverside Highland and Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off on January 25, 2022 at Riverside Highland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
