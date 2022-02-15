Letts Louisa-Muscatine trips Danville in tenacious tussle 39-37

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Letts Louisa-Muscatine to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Danville 39-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Letts Louisa-Muscatine broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-3 lead over Danville.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Falcons had enough offense to deny the Bears in the end.
