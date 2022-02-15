Letts Louisa-Muscatine trips Danville in tenacious tussle 39-37

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Letts Louisa-Muscatine to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Danville 39-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Letts Louisa-Muscatine broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-3 lead over Danville.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Falcons had enough offense to deny the Bears in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.