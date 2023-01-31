Letts Louisa-Muscatine proves to be too much for Packwood Pekin 40-21

Saddled up and ready to go, Letts Louisa-Muscatine spurred past Packwood Pekin 40-21 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Packwood Pekin faced off on January 21, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School.

