 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letts Louisa-Muscatine proves to be too much for Packwood Pekin 40-21

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Letts Louisa-Muscatine spurred past Packwood Pekin 40-21 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Packwood Pekin faced off on January 21, 2022 at Packwood Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 24, Packwood Pekin squared off with Kalona Hillcrest Academy in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News