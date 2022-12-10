 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letts Louisa-Muscatine pours it on Kalona Hillcrest Academy 50-23

Letts Louisa-Muscatine's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Kalona Hillcrest Academy 50-23 on December 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off on December 7, 2021 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For more, click here.

Recently on December 3, Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game. For more, click here.

