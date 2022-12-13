Letts Louisa-Muscatine nets nifty victory over Lone Tree 51-48

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Letts Louisa-Muscatine nabbed it to nudge past Lone Tree 51-48 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
