Letts Louisa-Muscatine mauls Winfield-Mt. Union in strong effort 59-14

Letts Louisa-Muscatine unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Winfield-Mt. Union 59-14 Tuesday at Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Winfield-Mt Union and Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off on February 1, 2022 at Winfield-Mt Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 3, Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with Wayland WACO in a basketball game. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.