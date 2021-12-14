 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Mills imposes its will on Eagle Grove 64-34

Lake Mills' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Eagle Grove 64-34 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Lake Mills faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Eagle Grove took on Belmond-Klemme on December 7 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News