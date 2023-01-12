Lake Mills engineers impressive victory over Buffalo Center North Iowa 47-21

Lake Mills didn't tinker with Buffalo Center North Iowa, scoring a 47-21 result in the win column in Iowa girls basketball action on January 12.
Last season, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center North Iowa squared off with February 1, 2022 at Lake Mills High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 6, Lake Mills squared off with Forest City in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
