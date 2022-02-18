 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake City South Central Calhoun mauls Britt West Hancock in strong showing 58-38

Lake City South Central Calhoun earned a convincing 58-38 win over Britt West Hancock in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Recently on February 4 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Algona Bishop Garrigan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Titans 29-11.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

