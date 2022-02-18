Lake City South Central Calhoun mauls Britt West Hancock in strong showing 58-38

Lake City South Central Calhoun earned a convincing 58-38 win over Britt West Hancock in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on February 4 , Britt West Hancock squared up on Algona Bishop Garrigan in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Titans 29-11.
