Kelly lands on Class 2A first team all-state; five others honored by IPSWA

Kennedy Kelly did a little bit of everything in her senior year for West Hancock's girls basketball team.

She led the Eagles in scoring at 14.3 points per game. She was 13th in Class 2A in total steals with 97, clipping at 4.2 a night. She was a 30-30-70 (field goal, 3-point field goal and free throw percentages) shooter from the court. She dished out 3.5 assists per contest.

So it came as little surprise Kelly would have her fingerprints all over the stat sheet.

And for the third consecutive season, West Hancock's guard garnered all-state recognition.

Kelly was one of eight Class 2A players selected to be on the top all-state team as voted on by members of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released on Tuesday morning.

A third team selection as a sophomore and a second teamer in her junior year, Kelly becomes the third player from West Hancock since the formation of the IPSWA in 2018 to be a three-time all-state player.

Kelly eclipsed the 1,000 career point plateau in her final season donning a red and white jersey.

The Eagles also Mallory Leerar named to the third team. A sophomore, Leerar averaged 14 points per game and led the Eagles in field goal percentage (42.3), teaming with Kelly to form a menacing defensive perimeter game as Leerar recorded four steals a game.

West Hancock has had multiple players on the IPSWA all-state teams since its inception.

Clear Lake's Jaden Ainley was a repeat honoree. Third team in Class 3A last winter, Ainley moved up to the second team in her final season as a prep.

The Lions guard was eighth in 3A in scoring at 18.4 points per game. In the regional semifinals against North Fayette Valley, she scored over a dozen points in the third quarter to send Clear Lake to another regional final.

Forest City's Shae Dillavou and Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Avery Hanson each were named to the third team in 3A. It is both Dillavou and Hanson's first time being named an all-state basketball player.

Signed to continue playing at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Dillavou reset the Indians record books this season. Not only did she score over 1,000 career points, she became their all-time leading rebounder career wise.

Dillavou became just the third Forest City player in 5-on-5 to score 1,000 career points. She averaged 15.5 points a game and 9.4 rebounds a night, both top-15 marks in 3A.

Hanson also surpassed 1,000 career points in leading the Bulldogs to a turnaround season. After winning just five games last winter, HD-CAL finished second in the North Central Conference and ended the year with a 16-7 record.

Hanson was a big reason why. The 5-foot-9 forward posted averages of 15.3 points a game on 41.5 percent from the field to pair with averaging seven rebounds a night.

Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner was a third team all-state selection in 2A, her first for basketball. A junior and the Top of Iowa East Player of the Year, the forward experienced a breakout year.

This winter was the first time she was in the starting lineup and executed at a high level. Her scoring average bumped to 14.4 points per game and she increased her rebounds to 7.4 a night.

North Iowa has had at least five players on the IPSWA all-state teams spread across the five classifications every year since 2018.

Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke was named as Miss Iowa Basketball 2022. Signed to the University of Iowa, Stuelke guided the Warriors to a 16-win season and a trip to the Class 5A regional final.

In her final season in high school, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 29.1 points per game, which led the state regardless of classification, to go along with 10.3 rebounds a game.

Stuelke ended her career with over 1,700 career points and north of 850 career rebounds.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

