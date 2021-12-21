 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Just a bit better; New Hampton slips past Charles City 46-40

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Hampton nabbed it to nudge past Charles City 46-40 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

Charles City proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-20 advantage over New Hampton at the half.

Charles City enjoyed a 35-34 lead over New Hampton to start the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 14 , Charles City squared up on Waverly-Sr in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News