Just a bit better; New Hampton slips past Charles City 46-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Hampton nabbed it to nudge past Charles City 46-40 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
Charles City proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-20 advantage over New Hampton at the half.
Charles City enjoyed a 35-34 lead over New Hampton to start the fourth quarter.
