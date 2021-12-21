Just a bit better; New Hampton slips past Charles City 46-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Hampton nabbed it to nudge past Charles City 46-40 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

Charles City proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 23-20 advantage over New Hampton at the half.

Charles City enjoyed a 35-34 lead over New Hampton to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.