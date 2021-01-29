'It's about helping people': Mason City native Dr. Anthony Pappas reflects on career after 600th win

“Most definitely, a state championship is the missing piece of the puzzle,” Pappas said. “But it’s not an end-all, be-all. We’ve had several other opportunities, including that five overtime game, and another one that went down to the wire. That’s the missing piece of the puzzle for us, and we keep striving to get it.”

Last year, the Wahawks lost in the Class 5A state semifinals to Waukee, 88-65. This season, they are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, lead the Mississippi Valley standings with a 12-1 record, and have a current 11-game winning streak. After 41 seasons, maybe this is finally the year.

“I’m hoping that in his career, that is something that he can achieve,” Goodenbour said. “If any coach deserves it, and any coach is worthy of getting a team a state championship, it’s Dr. Pappas.”

Though his coaching career has taken him elsewhere, Pappas still holds Mason City close to his heart.

“I most certainly support the Mason City Mohawks in every one of their games, obviously except if they are playing us,” Pappas said. “I am a big fan of Mason City athletics and the school, because of what they did for me and my teammates. They provided us with great opportunity and great education, and it spring-boarded (me) onto bigger and better things, and I’ll be forever appreciative of that.”

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

