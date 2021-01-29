'It's about helping people': Mason City native Dr. Anthony Pappas reflects on career after 600th win

The basketball career of Dr. Anthony Pappas has been a long road, with plenty of memorable moments.
As the coach of the Waterloo West girls basketball program for the past 41 years, Pappas has led his team to eight state tournament appearances, and finished in the final four seven times.
He received the Morgan Wooten Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, as well as the IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction, was inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005, was a finalist for national coach of the year in 2017, and has coached both the McDonald's High School All-American Game, and the WBCA All-American Game.
On Jan. 16, Pappas won his 600th career game, becoming just the 16th Iowa girls coach to reach that mark.
That long and illustrious basketball journey all started in Mason City.
Pappas got his basketball start at Mason City High School, where he was named All-State and an Honorable Mention All-American. He was a part of a Mohawks basketball program that made it to the state tournament three straight years from 1970 to 1972, and was also a member of the 1972 baseball team that won both the spring and summer state titles.
After graduating from Mason City in 1972, Pappas played basketball at NIACC for two seasons, before enrolling at Mankato State (now Minnesota State) University, and obtaining degrees in accounting and education.
In 1977, he took a job coaching six-on-six girls basketball at Mallard High School. After two years there, he spent a season at North Fayette before taking the job at Waterloo West, where he has been ever since.
In that time, Pappas has coached many players who have gone on to play at the college level, including Molly Goodenbour, the current women’s basketball head coach at the University of San Francisco.
After playing for Pappas at Waterloo West, Goodenbour went on to two national championships at Stanford, and was named the 1992 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player before playing three years of professional ball.
“He is such a phenomenal teacher of the game” Goodenbour said. “For all of us, he just instilled a passion for the sport that I still have today. He was somebody that helped ignite and fuel that passion. He is not somebody that does anything halfway. He put everything he had into helping create a fantastic basketball legacy at West High School.”
After his 600th win, a convincing 63-34 victory over Fort Dodge on Jan. 16, Pappas was honored in a post-game ceremony. He joked later that he didn’t want anybody to know about the milestone, as no one said anything about his 500th win, which he claims he learned about later that year by reading the state tournament program.
Though he has won many prestigious awards, Pappas said that the recognition doesn't drive him. Instead, his life has been focused on helping young people make a positive impact on the world.
“We give them all a charge, our players when they leave here, to try to positively influence other people’s lives,” Pappas said. “That is my goal here, trying to lead a life of significance. It’s not about money, it’s about helping people, helping people grow and get better. That is what I’ve tried to do every day that I’ve been a head coach.”
In his more than four decades as a coach, Pappas has been a part of some legendary basketball moments. In 1997, Waterloo West lost a five-overtime classic in the state semifinals to Ankeny. Though that was a heart-breaking defeat, Pappas describes the game as one that he had the “pleasure of coaching.”
“I think most people recognize that as one of the greatest games ever,” Pappas said. “It came down to, at the end of every period there, a last second shot or an opportunity to win the game.”
Through all of the awards and the state tournament appearances, one thing that Pappas is still searching for is a state title. He has not experienced the rush of the ultimate victory since his time on the Mason City baseball team all those years ago, though he has come very close several times.
“Most definitely, a state championship is the missing piece of the puzzle,” Pappas said. “But it’s not an end-all, be-all. We’ve had several other opportunities, including that five overtime game, and another one that went down to the wire. That’s the missing piece of the puzzle for us, and we keep striving to get it.”
Last year, the Wahawks lost in the Class 5A state semifinals to Waukee, 88-65. This season, they are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, lead the Mississippi Valley standings with a 12-1 record, and have a current 11-game winning streak. After 41 seasons, maybe this is finally the year.
“I’m hoping that in his career, that is something that he can achieve,” Goodenbour said. “If any coach deserves it, and any coach is worthy of getting a team a state championship, it’s Dr. Pappas.”
Though his coaching career has taken him elsewhere, Pappas still holds Mason City close to his heart.
“I most certainly support the Mason City Mohawks in every one of their games, obviously except if they are playing us,” Pappas said. “I am a big fan of Mason City athletics and the school, because of what they did for me and my teammates. They provided us with great opportunity and great education, and it spring-boarded (me) onto bigger and better things, and I’ll be forever appreciative of that.”
