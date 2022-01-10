Iowa Falls-Alden rides the rough off Charles City 56-42

Iowa Falls-Alden put together a victorious gameplan to stop Charles City 56-42 on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Cadets moved in front of the Comets 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Cadets fought to a 30-19 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.
The Cadets took control in the third quarter with a 39-25 advantage over the Comets.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 56-42 fourth-quarter tie.
