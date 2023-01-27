Iowa City West thwarts Iowa City's quest 49-30

Iowa City West grabbed a 49-30 victory at the expense of Iowa City on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City West moved in front of Iowa City 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks drew within 24-12 at the intermission.

Iowa City West thundered to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-9 stretch over the final quarter.

