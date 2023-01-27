 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City West thwarts Iowa City's quest 49-30

  • 0

Iowa City West grabbed a 49-30 victory at the expense of Iowa City on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City West moved in front of Iowa City 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Hawks drew within 24-12 at the intermission.

Iowa City West thundered to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-9 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Iowa City and Iowa City West played in a 65-52 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 20, Iowa City West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Iowa City took on North Liberty on January 22 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News