Iowa City West thwarts Iowa City's quest 49-30

Iowa City West grabbed a 49-30 victory at the expense of Iowa City on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Iowa City West moved in front of Iowa City 17-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Little Hawks drew within 24-12 at the intermission.
Iowa City West thundered to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 12-9 stretch over the final quarter.
The last time Iowa City and Iowa City West played in a 65-52 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Iowa City West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Iowa City took on North Liberty on January 22 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.