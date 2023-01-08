Iowa City West takes a toll on Iowa City 58-43

Iowa City West trucked Iowa City on the road to a 58-43 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 8.

Iowa City West opened with a 15-9 advantage over Iowa City through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Little Hawks got within 23-19.

Iowa City West stormed to a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Hawks tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 14-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.