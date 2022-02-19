Iowa City West takes a toll on Cedar Falls 49-32

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City West spurred past Cedar Falls 49-32 on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 11, Iowa City West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Falls took on North Liberty on February 5 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
The Trojans made the first move by forging a 10-8 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
The Tigers constructed a bold start that built a 22-17 gap on the Trojans heading into the locker room.
The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over the Tigers.
