Iowa City West takes a toll on Cedar Falls 49-32

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City West spurred past Cedar Falls 49-32 on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Trojans made the first move by forging a 10-8 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Tigers constructed a bold start that built a 22-17 gap on the Trojans heading into the locker room.

The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead over the Tigers.

