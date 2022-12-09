Iowa City West overcomes North Liberty Liberty in seat-squirming affair 42-40

Yes, Iowa City West looked relaxed while edging North Liberty Liberty, but no autographs please after its 42-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.

North Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 11-3 lead over Iowa City West at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans kept a 25-18 intermission margin at the Lightning's expense.

North Liberty responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 32-28.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Lightning's spirited final-quarter performance.

