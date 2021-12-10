 Skip to main content
Iowa City West knocks off North Liberty Liberty 56-53

A sigh of relief filled the air in Iowa City West's locker room after Friday's 56-53 win against North Liberty in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.

North Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Iowa City West at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City West's offense darted to a 27-26 lead over North Liberty at the intermission.

The Trojans enjoyed a meager margin over the Lightning with a 42-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Iowa City West chalked up this decision in spite of North Liberty Liberty's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on December 3, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Iowa City West took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 3 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

