Iowa City West knocks off North Liberty Liberty 56-53

A sigh of relief filled the air in Iowa City West's locker room after Friday's 56-53 win against North Liberty in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.

North Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Iowa City West at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City West's offense darted to a 27-26 lead over North Liberty at the intermission.

The Trojans enjoyed a meager margin over the Lightning with a 42-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Iowa City West chalked up this decision in spite of North Liberty Liberty's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

