Iowa City West finds its footing in victory over Dubuque Wahlert 64-42

Iowa City West dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-42 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Trojans' shooting took charge to a 33-14 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
In recent action on December 7, Iowa City West faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 7 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.