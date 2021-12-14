Iowa City West finds its footing in victory over Dubuque Wahlert 64-42

Iowa City West dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-42 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Trojans' shooting took charge to a 33-14 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

