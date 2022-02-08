Iowa City West edges Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in tough test 45-42

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Iowa City West to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 45-42 on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.