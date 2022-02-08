Iowa City West edges Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in tough test 45-42

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Iowa City West to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 45-42 on February 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Waterloo East and Iowa City West took on Marion on February 3 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap
