Iowa City West cancels check from Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 63-52

Iowa City West dumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 63-52 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 11.
The Trojans opened with a 12-10 advantage over the Cougars through the first quarter.
The Cougars constructed a bold start that built a 23-21 gap on the Trojans heading into the locker room.
Iowa City West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-39 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.
