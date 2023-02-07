Iowa City called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-47 defeat of Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Iowa City squared off with February 8, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Iowa City faced off against West Des Moines Valley . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 30 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

