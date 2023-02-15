Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Iowa City broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 75-37 explosion on Muscatine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Iowa City and Muscatine squared off with February 19, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Iowa City faced off against Waukee Northwest . For more, click here. Muscatine took on Davenport West on Feb. 10 at Muscatine High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.