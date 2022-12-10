Iowa City rides to cruise-control win over Muscatine 66-30

It would have taken a herculean effort for Muscatine to claim this one, and Iowa City wouldn't allow that in a 66-30 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Iowa City a 22-10 lead over Muscatine.

The Little Hawks opened a colossal 38-15 gap over the Muskies at the half.

Iowa City pulled to a 56-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.