Iowa City Regina wins tense tussle with Tipton 39-38

Iowa City Regina broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Tipton 39-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 20.
The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 19-15 lead over the Regals at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City Regina avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-19 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Branch and Tipton took on Bellevue on January 13 at Bellevue High School. For a full recap, click here.
