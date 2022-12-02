Iowa City Regina triggers avalanche over Camanche 70-25

Iowa City Regina stomped on Camanche 70-25 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Camanche squared off with December 10, 2021 at Camanche High School last season. Click here for a recap
