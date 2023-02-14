Iowa City Regina showed no mercy to Durant, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 77-51 victory on February 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 22-9 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Wildcats made it 35-25.

Iowa City Regina jumped to a 58-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Regals' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-14 points differential.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Durant played in a 43-21 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Liberty . For more, click here. Durant took on Wilton on February 7 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap.

